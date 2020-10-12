Ahead of the official festivities, Amazon has dropped one heck of a bargain – the 3rd gen Echo Dot can now be snagged for only £18.99.

Of course, in order to access the deal you have to be signed up to Amazon Prime. If you aren’t currently a member, you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial and cancel your subscription before the trial is over to avoid being charged. Simple as.

Deal: Echo Dot 3rd Gen for just £18.99 (Amazon Prime members only)

Aside from the previous Amazon Music Unlimited offers which bundled an Echo Dot alongside its Family Plan subscription, this is the cheapest price Amazon’s ever listed the 3rd gen Echo Dot for on its own. Given that the minimalist device is still one of our favourite smart speakers to date, this offer is just too good to pass up.

With an Echo Dot in tow, not only are you getting an unobtrusive smart speaker that can answer queries and play music at a moment’s notice, but also a gateway into life-changing smart home technology.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

For instance, you can use the Echo Dot to communicate with your Philips Hue smart lighting set-up, changing the mood lighting from room to room, or even asking for the bedroom lights to be turned off once your head hits the pillow.

If you’re working from home, you can also use the Echo Dot as your personal assistant, letting you know your reminders and schedule at the start of each day. Heck, if you really miss the office environment, you can even get the Echo Dot to play background office noise whilst you work.

Deal: Echo Dot 3rd Gen for just £18.99 (Amazon Prime members only)

Whatever you use it for, there’s no denying that at only £18.99, the Echo Dot 3rd gen is an absolute bargain. As one of the few highlight deals to appear ahead of Prime Day, it’s unlikely to stay in stock for long, so don’t let this one pass you by.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…