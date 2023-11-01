Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t wait for Black Friday, the Apple Watch Ultra just nosedived in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’re still close to a month from Black Friday, but this deal on the Apple Watch Ultra will take some beating.

Argos is selling the first generation Apple Watch Ultra for £649, which is the lowest price the retailer has offered it for yet. That’s £200 off the original asking price. You can choose from small, medium or large straps depending on the colour you choose.

If you don’t want to splash out on the second generation model, which Argos is currently selling for £799, you can save £150 here.

What are the differences? Well the Watch Ultra 2 has a much brighter screen (3000 nits to 1000 nits), and it has a faster CPU thanks to the S9 chipset ,which can handle the new Double Tap feature too. You can read more in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra guide.

However, is that worth an extra £150 to you? The original Apple Watch Ultra has the same 100m water resistance, 60-hour battery life and the customisable Action Button, and larger 49mm display. It’s also got that super rugged Titanium construction too, for the adventurers out there.

Our reviewer, the venerable Michael Sawh was a fan of the Ultra watch. It improves upon the battery life on previous Apple Watches, it has a surprisingly light design, good sports tracking performance, and a bigger, brighter display.

He concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

