Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Quite often a new TV games console purchase requires a new TV to truly get the best from the experience, and this Xbox x LG OLED deal enables both to be achieved in one fell swoop

Currys is offering an Xbox Series X and a 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV for £1,068. That’s an extra £100 an already tremendous deal and is an extension of the existing deal that was supposed to end at the end of last month.

If you buy both products separately, you’ll be paying £999 for the TV and £469 for the Xbox Series X, so this is an insane offer that saves you £400 in total and practically gets you an Xbox £68.

An Xbox Series X deserves a TV upgrade to get the best of it. This 42-inch LG OLED C3 will do the trick, as will this deal.

The 42-inch set offers 4K Ultra HD visuals with Dolby Vision HDR and LG’s flagship OLED display technology. There’s 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it’ll keep up within anything the Xbox can throw at it, and there’s also compatibility with HDMI 2.1. The self-lit pixels offer deep blacks and vivid colours making it the perfect set for gaming.

Beyond that, it’s an awesome smart TV option as webOS is a superb companion with a fully stocked app selection. There’s also a popular filmmaker mode, which turns off any picture processing. That means you’ll see colours presented as the director intended. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, with a compatible sound set-up too.

We love the excellent gaming performance, impressive motion and upscaling, lightweight design, webOS software and loads more. The LG OLED C3 TV got a 4.5 score from a possible five from Trusted Reviews, and you can read the review here.

The Xbox Series X is really coming into its own now, with a number of awesome first and third-party games to enjoy. With an Xbox Game Pass subscription there’s zero need to spend a fortune building up your games library either. There’s access to hundreds of games from Microsoft’s studios (including Forza, Halo, Gears, Starfield, and dozens of others), as well as some of the top games from EA, Bethesda and others.

All in all, this deal is all you need to delve into Xbox Series X gaming at a high level.

