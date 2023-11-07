Best Buy’s AirPods Max mega deal is hard to argue with

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones offer high quality audio and connectivity at a very high price, but don’t sleep on this deal on a refurbished pair.

Best Buy in the US is selling the AirPods Max wireless earphones for $369.99. That’s a massive saving on a new pair of AirPods Max, which the retailer is currently selling for $499.99 brand new.

AirPods Max refurbished deal is a no brainer AirPods Max ain’t cheap, but this certified refurbished pair brings the price down to respectable levels. You can grab ’em for $379.99 which is a $130 saving on the current going rate Best Buy

Was $499.99

Now £369.99 View Deal

Best of all, you get to choose from almost full gamut of colours Apple uses for the AirPods Max. That’s space grey, blue, green and silver. The pink hue is sold out. So what about this refurbishment? What can you expect? Well, it’s been handled by the retailer’s very own Geek Squad.

“Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away,” Best Buy attests within the product description.

Plenty of reviewers have attested they look “brand new” and you can get them both shipped to your home and collected from your local Best Buy store. There’s a 90-day limited warranty attached to the product.

The AirPods Max are an unmistakably awesome sounding pair of wireless headphones, which offer active noise cancellation, seamless connectivity across multiple Apple devices, strong build quality and immersive spatial audio support.

Our reviewer said: “AirPods Max are a luxury pair of headphones aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem of content.”

So if you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and need an awesome pair of headphones that offer seamless integration and spectacular connectivity, the AirPods Max is the place to hang your hat.

AirPods Max have always been expensive, but this offer brings the product more inline with some of favourite wireless headphones.