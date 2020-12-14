Bose launched its follow-up to the QC 35 II in the summer of 2019 with the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, offering the same Bose ANC and music performance that we’ve come to appreciate. With the AirPods Max, Apple has finally unveiled its rival.

While Bose is an experienced head in the noise cancelling market, delivering the QuietComfort series and the Nosie Cancelling Headphones range, the AirPods Max are Apple’s first ever attempt at over-ear headphones.

While performance is still an unknown for the moment, how else do the AirPods Max compare against the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700?

Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

AirPods Max vs Bose NC Headphones 700 – Price

You can purchase the NC Headphones 700 from the Bose website for £294.95. Look elsewhere and they’re even cheaper at £279, with the limited edition Triple Midnight colourway on Bose’s website priced at £349.95.

Apple has opted for a higher price, with the AirPods Max setting potential customers back £549.

It’s a rather easy win for Bose, especially considering that they’re almost half the price of the Apple headphones.

Related: Best noise cancelling headphones

AirPods Max vs Bose NC Headphones 700 — Design

Apple’s AirPods Max are one part headphone and another part fashion accessory. Going for a very distinctive profile, the headband uses a breathable knit mesh canopy to distribute weight across the head and reduce pressure. With the slightly oval shape to the earcups, they remind us a bit of the Oppo PM-1 headphones (which were double the price back in 2014).

The shape of the headband should allow the AirPods Max to fit a wider range of head shapes and sizes, while the telescopic headband arms are there to maintain the fit.

Apple also says the ear cup’s connection to the headband will allow it to balance and distribute pressure for greater comfort. There are no touch controls, with operation done via the Apple Watch-inspired Digital Crown. It’s basically a multi-function dial for the volume, playback, skipping tracks, activating Siri and taking/ending phone calls.

The Noise Control button on the other side of the (left) earcup switches between ANC and Transparency Mode. The headphones come in five distinctive colours that includes pink and green. The Smart Case is available for stowing away the headphones away, though to our eyes it looks… odd.

The Bose headphones are, we feel, just as stylish as the Apple headphones. They’re also much lighter. The Max weigh 385g compared to the NC Headphones 700’s 250g.

They’re not available in as many colours – Black, Luxe Silver and Triple Midnight. It would seem that the third colourway is a revolving door of limited edition finishes (it was Soapstone earlier in 2020). Like the AirPods Max, one of the biggest downsides is that they can’t be folded in. Instead, you’ll need to place them flat in the hard carry case.

Touch controls are available, with the right ear cup home to taps and swipes for playback, volume and track skipping. There are physical buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing or waking the voice assistant, while a third button on the left ear cup cycles through noise cancellation presets. You also get a USB-C connection and a 3.5mm jack.

We find both to be very stylish in their own way. We’ve not worn the Apple headphones, and so we don’t have a read on how comfy they are, but the Bose headphones have an advantage in that they are nowhere near as heavy.

Related: Best headphones

AirPods Max vs Bose NC Headphones 700 — Features

The ANC/Transparency Mode performance of the AirPods Max is still an unknown until we get a review sample to test. We’re hoping for good things considering how well it worked on the AirPods Pro. It doesn’t appear to be adjustable though, so you’ll either have it on or listen with Transparency Mode.

Bluetooth is 5.0 and battery life is up to 20 hours, which matches the Bose. Adaptive EQ adjusts low- and mid-frequency sound to the fit and seal of the ear cups so you hear every detail. Spatial Audio works with 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos content, placing sounds ‘virtually’ within the soundfield for a more immersive effect. Other features are iOS-centric such as Auto Switching, Audio Sharing and, of course, Siri voice control.

The Bose NC 700 have 11 levels of noise cancellation in the Bose app (you can set presets for three levels). The ANC performance is particularly strong with the NC Headphones 700 – you never fail to be impressed by how much noise they clear away.

Recharging the headphones to full takes 2.5 hours, and a quick charge offers 3.5 hours of playtime from just 15 minutes of charging. The NC Headphones 700 support Bluetooth 5 and cover SBC and AAC codecs. For voice control there’s the choice of Google Assistant and Alexa. If you have a compatible Bose soundbar (500 or 700), you can pair the headphones with the soundbar for a more personal listening experience.

The big difference is the inclusion of adaptive noise cancellation for the Bose. The Max have features that are more focused toward iOS users, so it’ll depend on whether you are a) more inclined towards Apple devices or b) want noise cancellation that you can tweak on the go.

Related: Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Max vs Bose NC Headphones 700 — Sound

We’ve yet to test the AirPods Max and so we can’t speak as to how they’ll sound. They’ll feature 40mm custom drivers for what Apple calls a performance that offers “rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension”.

It wouldn’t surprise us if the Max mimicked the AirPods Pro’s performance. They were quite warm, which meant they had a lush, textured tone, but were short in terms of dynamics (highs and lows) and bass (which was nice but soft). First impressions from the previews appearing online indicate that the Max are fairly well balanced in tone.

The Headphones 700 maintain a similar character to the QC 35 II, which means a reassuringly neutral and at times very satisfying sound. They boast clear vocals with tight, controlled bass frequencies, and a sound that’s attacking and full of energy. Treble reproduction is very good, as are the Bose’s skills in terms of dynamism and timing, with a soundstage that’s nice and wide too.

AirPods Max vs Bose NC Headphones 700 — Very Early Verdict

We’ll know how the AirPods Max fare against the Bose once we get our hands on a review sample. In the meantime, they’re both very stylish in appearance, with the Bose aiming for a neutral tone and boasting a very impressive noise cancelling performance. They are of course, much cheaper too, nearly half as much as the Apple headphones.

Apple will have its work cut out to dislodge the likes of Bose from the summit of the noise cancelling market. We won’t have too long to find out if they do.