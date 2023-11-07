Best Buy just dropped the best big screen buy of the season

Sometimes, when it comes to buying a new television, it’s a case of “go big or go home” so why not grab an 85-inch Samsung set for the centre of your home cinema set-up.

US shoppers can hop on over to Best Buy and pick-up the 85-inch Samsung CU7000 Crystal 4K HDR television for over $400 off right now.

Samsung 85-inch TV is down $400+ Best Buy is offering the 85-inch Samsung CU7000 television set for $402 off in this early Black Friday deal. Today might be the day to turn your living room into a true home theatre Best Buy

Was $1.299.99

Now: $897.99 View Deal

The original asking price has come down from $1,299.99 to $897.99. We’re not sure exactly what the retailer and Samsung has in store for Black Friday later this month, but this deal will certainly take some beating on a screen this big.

The deal also includes a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is worth $16.99 and shouldn’t be sniffed at either. Considering the Samsung set has access to the new Gaming Hub, which offers access to brilliant Xbox games over the cloud.

The TV is based on the LED technology and is packed with Samsung’s Tizen-based Smart TV operating system, for access to streaming content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Max and all of the other big hitting services.

It’s also compatible with Samsung’s Q Symphony technology that pairs the TV audio with a Samsung soundbar system to optimise the audio channels for a more immersive experience.

The 4K visuals are accompanied by HDR (HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma) for more vivid colours and deeper blacks, while the set has 60Hz refresh rate. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are three HDMI 2.1 inputs and HDMI Arc for direct interfacing with top soundbars. There’s a USB port, an Ethernet port for wired internet access, and there’s Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility to go with the built-in Wi-Fi for streaming.