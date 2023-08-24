Argos just dropped the perfect drone deal for content creators

We hate to drone on here, but you can save a packet on a five-star UAV from DJI right now.

Argos is knocking £160 off the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone complete with the remote control with its own display.

The bundle usually costs £859, but you can get it for £699 if you act quickly at Amazon. The retailer offers flexible interest-free payment options via PayPal. You can click and collect to pick up the drone in store or get delivery from £3.95.

DJI Mini 3 Pro bundle deal takes flight You can save £160 on the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone bundle, including an RC with a screen Argos

£160 off

£699 View Deal

We’re massive fans of the DJI Mini 3 Pro here at Trusted Reviews and gave it a five-star score just over a year ago. We loved how small and lightweight it is at 249g and found the on-board camera (4K/60fps and 48-megapixel stills) provided good image quality for such a tiny drone.

It can traverse the skies at up to 16 metres per second and can soar to heights of 300 metres. It has a long flight time, with up to 34-minutes flight time on a regular battery (which only takes 64 minutes to recharge). There’s also great obstacle avoidance, to help protect your expensive purchase. The DJI Mini 3 Pro has forward, backward and downwards sensors to help it steer clear of trees, power lines, or buildings.

The drone is really awesome for content creators, our reviewer says, because it includes “a better camera than any other sub-250g drone, as well as obstacle-sensing tech, long battery life and responsive, easy-to-use flight controls, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a drone with true mass appeal.”

Argos’ deal also includes that remote control with a display that allows you to see what the camera sees.

Our reviewer concluded: “Given its size and weight, the Mini 3 Pro might be DJI’s most appealing and impressive consumer drone yet. Under the UK’s current drone laws, the Mini 3 Pro’s 249g weight allows it to dodge the bulk of restrictions and fly pretty much anywhere.

“That it can do so while delivering image quality this good, with excellent battery life and obstacle avoidance, makes it hugely appealing for amateur aerial photographers and videographers looking to take their game to new heights (no pun intended). It might not be the cheapest small drone around, but I think it represents excellent value for money.”