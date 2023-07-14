Argos just dropped an outrageous LG TV deal

If the Prime Day event earlier this week didn’t get you the TV deal you seek, then Argos might be riding to the rescue on a mighty steed.

The retailer is offering the 43-inch LG LED Freeview TV for just £249. The 4K set also comes with a £100 electronic gift card, which means you’re getting the set for peanuts. The TV costs up to £329 elsewhere.

LG 43-inch 4K TV comes with a £100 gift card Argos is offering its lowest ever price on the 43UQ76906LE television plus £100 in e-gift cards! Argos

This is the lowest price Argos has offered on this television, which also comes with LG’s webOS operating system meaning you’ll get access to Netflix, Disney+ and all of the other top streaming apps. They include Now, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, My5, All 4, Prime Video, Freeview Play, and YouTube.

The UQ769 set (to use its official title) also comes with LG’s Magic Remote, which includes voice search. It also comes in an attractive white hue, if you want to switch up the aesthetic a little.

This is the 2022 model, so it’s not the newest set in the world, and only has a 60Hz refresh rate, but it does include support for HDR10 content.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we haven’t tested this particular set, but it’s very highly rated by Argos customers. It has an average 4.8 score out of 5 and 99% of shoppers recommend the product.

While it’s definitely on the budget side of things for a 4K set, you’ll be well served by this in the living room or as a secondary TV elsewhere in the home.