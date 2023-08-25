Apple Watch Price Drop: The SE 2 has slipped below £200

The Apple Watch SE already offers fantastic value for money, but this price drop brings it below the £200 mark.

Amazon is offering a renewed version of the Apple Watch SE 2 for £198.40, which is £100.60 off the asking price of £299 for a brand new model. This is for the larger 44mm watch face in the Midnight shade and comes with Wi-Fi and GPS.

Apple Watch SE 2 creeps below £200 The price is right on this refurbished Apple Watch SE 2 at Amazon. You can save over £100 right now, with a 1-year guarantee Amazon

Save £100.60

Now £198.40 View Deal

If you’re concerned about this being a refurbished model, Amazon says this product is “fully functional and in excellent condition.” It has been tested, inspected, and cleaned by Amazon and has no cosmetic damage from 30 centimetres away. Battery life is also in excess of 80% of the original capacity.

You’ll get a full one-year guarantee with the product, which makes it eligible for replacement or refund if it doesn’t look or work as expected.

We’re huge fans of the Apple Watch SE 2, which lacks some of the bells and whistles of the flagship range, but remains a very good option for iPhone users. We loved how it offered some of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package, had the best of watchOS stuffed in, and accurate activity tracking.

Our reviewer gave the Apple Watch SE 2 a 4.5-star rating from a possible 5 and advised you buy this model if “you want the basic Apple Watch for everyday tracking: All the important features are here – excellent software, GPS and plenty of workout modes – meaning this is a great first smartwatch for iOS users.”