Apple Watch 8 on offer ahead of next month’s announcement

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the Apple Watch Series 8 on the horizon, we’re seeing some tremendous offers on the current-generation Apple Watch 8. This is among the best of them.

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for £314.99. That’s a saving of £84.01 on the original asking price of £399. This is a Renewed model, meaning it isn’t brand new but is described as being in “excellent” condition.

This is for the larger 45mm display model of the phone with Wi-Fi and GPS. So there’s no standalone cellular connectivity, but you can obviously leverage the mobile data from your companion Apple iPhone.

There are a number of aluminium case colour options with a matching Sport Band including midnight, silver/white, and starlight. At the time of writing the Starlight option is actually even cheaper at £307.99.

There’s a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee on this preowned product and it has been properly tested, cleaned and cleaned. While it isn’t certified by Apple, Amazon says there’ll no signs of cosmetic damage from a distance of 30 centimetres.

If it doesn’t work as expected you can get a refund or replacement within a year, so this is a pretty low risk purchase overall.

We love the Apple Watch Series 8 and gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible 5 in November last year. While this was a minor upgrade on the Series 7, we loved the excellent tracking features and sensors, fast charging and new low power modes.

We’re not sure whether the Apple Watch 9 will represent a major upgrade or more incremental improvements, but a recent report said to expect no major changes. However, with watchOS updates guaranteed for years to come, this Apple Watch 8 deal guarantees a top smartwatch at a bargain price.

