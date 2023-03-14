 large image

Apple Watch 8 gets fantastic price cut – Save £70 now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

John Lewis is currently offering a healthy £70 price cut on the Apple Watch 8, which is just about the best smartwatch in town.

Head over to the famed UK retailer right now, and you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm selling for a price of just £379. That’s a £70 saving.

This is specifically for the model with the Silver Aluminium Case and a White Sport Band. The more stealthy Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band and the classy-looking Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band variants also have offers running with the retailer, but you only get a £50 saving.

Such money-off deals on Apple’s latest and greatest gizmos are pretty rare, so we’d recommend you check it out. Especially given how much we rate the Apple Watch 8.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch 8 “the best smartwatch around”.

“It’s not only great for health and fitness,” we concluded. “It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable”.

In terms of fitness tracking, none of the Apple Watch 8’s mainstream rivals (such as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch) can get close. The range of sensors and the sheer number of fitness monitoring features is truly something special, while its GPS performance can match that of many a dedicated running watch.

We were particularly impressed by its sophisticated sleep tracking abilities, while Apple’s addition of female cycle tracking is also welcome.

All in all, if you have an iPhone, this is by far your best smartwatch bet.

