Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

TCL offers some of the best value TVs around and this new offer on a 65-inch 4K HDR set is almost too good to turn down.

Amazon is selling the TCL 65P639K 65-inch Smart TV for £100 off right now. You can snap-up this Android TV-powered set with 4K HDR visuals for just £399. You’ll be able to get this big screen telly with free Amazon Prime delivery too.

Save £100 on the 65-inch TCL P639 TV

Save £100 on the 65-inch TCL P639 TV

Amazon is offering a stellar deal on the great value 65-inch TCL 4K HDR TV running Android TV. You can nab it for £399 instead of the usual £499.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £399
View Deal

This TV packs in the functionality, with support for HDR10 for high dynamic range, while there’s also Dolby-powered audio built in. As it’s an Android TV, you’ll also get the Google Assistant on board, while the company says Alexa is supported too.

Naturally, it’s got Freeview on board for watching your favourite television shows, while the Android TV interface offers apps like Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, iPlayer, Netflix, and more.

There’s also access to the Google Play Store so you’ll be able to access loads of your favourite mobile games too. To that end, there’s a Game Master mode, which automatically “optimises your picture settings for the best gaming experience, with the lowest latency possible.”

We haven’t reviewed this model but the P639 Series has a 4.2 rating from Amazon customers from a total of 1,871 reviews. It has also earned the Amazon’s Choice badge.

This TV is less than a year old as it was only made available in October 2022. It’s not the newest TVs TCL has to offer, but it’s a great option for a main TV on a budget. Grab this deal while it’s hot.

You might like…

Best cheap tablets: Great value Android picks and our go-to iPad

Best cheap tablets: Great value Android picks and our go-to iPad

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best cheap TVs 2023: Nine great value and affordable TVs

Best cheap TVs 2023: Nine great value and affordable TVs

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best cheap soundbar: Budget options for improving your TV’s sound

Best cheap soundbar: Budget options for improving your TV’s sound

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.