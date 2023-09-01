Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

TCL offers some of the best value TVs around and this new offer on a 65-inch 4K HDR set is almost too good to turn down.

Amazon is selling the TCL 65P639K 65-inch Smart TV for £100 off right now. You can snap-up this Android TV-powered set with 4K HDR visuals for just £399. You’ll be able to get this big screen telly with free Amazon Prime delivery too.

Save £100 on the 65-inch TCL P639 TV Amazon is offering a stellar deal on the great value 65-inch TCL 4K HDR TV running Android TV. You can nab it for £399 instead of the usual £499. Amazon

Save £100

Now £399 View Deal

This TV packs in the functionality, with support for HDR10 for high dynamic range, while there’s also Dolby-powered audio built in. As it’s an Android TV, you’ll also get the Google Assistant on board, while the company says Alexa is supported too.

Naturally, it’s got Freeview on board for watching your favourite television shows, while the Android TV interface offers apps like Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, iPlayer, Netflix, and more.

There’s also access to the Google Play Store so you’ll be able to access loads of your favourite mobile games too. To that end, there’s a Game Master mode, which automatically “optimises your picture settings for the best gaming experience, with the lowest latency possible.”

We haven’t reviewed this model but the P639 Series has a 4.2 rating from Amazon customers from a total of 1,871 reviews. It has also earned the Amazon’s Choice badge.

This TV is less than a year old as it was only made available in October 2022. It’s not the newest TVs TCL has to offer, but it’s a great option for a main TV on a budget. Grab this deal while it’s hot.