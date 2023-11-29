Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Roku Streambar bundle is a home entertainment bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You can upgrade your TV’s audio and entertainment options in one fell swoop with this tremendous deal on the Roku Streambar bundle.

Amazon is selling the Roku Streambar and Roku Wireless Bass subwoofer for just $149.99. That’s a $100 (40%) saving on the $249.99 asking price. There’s free Prime delivery that’ll have it with you before the weekend too.

The Roku Streambar bundle includes a streaming box, soundbar and subwoofer and right now it’s down to $149.99 at Amazon US. That’s a $100 saving.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Streambar, it’s a soundbar for your television set with a video streaming device built right in. That’ll give you access to streaming services like Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ Peacock, ESPN, Disney+, and Apple TV+, as well as the Roku Channel for loads of free entertainment and movies.

The streambar will give a little oomph to your puny TV audio, especially when it comes to dialogue, while Roku’s popular smart tv interface is a great way to smarten up any television. However, if you really want that booming bass of an action movie to shine through, the subwoofer included in the bundle will give you that extra oomph.

We haven’t reviewed the Wireless Bass sub, but we’ve put the Streambar through its paces. We enjoyed the vocal clarity, space-saving size, good streaming performance, and great value for money. The Streambar got a 4-star store and earned a Trusted Reviews Recommended bage.

Our reviewer concluded: “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality. It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good, and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a smart one.”

