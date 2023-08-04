Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s incredible Ninja Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Everyone loves a good deal on an air fryer and you should always be on the lookout for savings before splashing out on the must-have kitchen appliance of the decade.

Amazon UK is currently selling the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer for £199. That’s £70.99 or 26% off the usual asking price of £269.99.

Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone

Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone

Big baskets and even bigger savings with £70 off this Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone at Amazon

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.99
  • Now £199
View Deal

That’s not quite as low as the Prime Day price, but it’s an excellent saving on a model that’s a very slight variant of the model we afforded five stars and the Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge.

Across the two draweres there are 9.5 litres of total cooking space. It’s enough room for batch cooking a big dinner or a plate for one, and you can control the temperature, mode, and time of each drawer individually. The Foodi offers six cooking modes, including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate.

Max Crisp might be our favourite in resurrecting some foods don’t often reheat well in the oven or the microwave. We’re thinking last night’s pizza or chippy chips here.

It is quite a big beast so just make sure you have room for it on the counter top before splashing out on this five-star Foodi. Our reviewer said this is a great model to consider if you want generous capacity and the ability to cook items at different temps.

Our reviewer concluded: “Super-sizing last year’s Dual Zone model, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK provides a huge 9.5 litres of cooking space, split between two drawers. Each compartment can be controlled individually, or you can just double-up to cook a larger quantity of one item. Provided you have space to store this beast of a fryer, it’s a brilliant choice.”

You might like…

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Ninja Foodi Max OL750UK Review

Ninja Foodi Max OL750UK Review

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK Review

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK Review

David Ludlow 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.