Amazon’s incredible Ninja Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Everyone loves a good deal on an air fryer and you should always be on the lookout for savings before splashing out on the must-have kitchen appliance of the decade.

Amazon UK is currently selling the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer for £199. That’s £70.99 or 26% off the usual asking price of £269.99.

Big baskets and even bigger savings with £70 off this Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone at Amazon

Was £269.99

Now £199 View Deal

That’s not quite as low as the Prime Day price, but it’s an excellent saving on a model that’s a very slight variant of the model we afforded five stars and the Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge.

Across the two draweres there are 9.5 litres of total cooking space. It’s enough room for batch cooking a big dinner or a plate for one, and you can control the temperature, mode, and time of each drawer individually. The Foodi offers six cooking modes, including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate.

Max Crisp might be our favourite in resurrecting some foods don’t often reheat well in the oven or the microwave. We’re thinking last night’s pizza or chippy chips here.

It is quite a big beast so just make sure you have room for it on the counter top before splashing out on this five-star Foodi. Our reviewer said this is a great model to consider if you want generous capacity and the ability to cook items at different temps.

Our reviewer concluded: “Super-sizing last year’s Dual Zone model, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK provides a huge 9.5 litres of cooking space, split between two drawers. Each compartment can be controlled individually, or you can just double-up to cook a larger quantity of one item. Provided you have space to store this beast of a fryer, it’s a brilliant choice.”