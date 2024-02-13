Amazon’s got a secret deal on this five-star speaker

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is one of our favourite waterproof Bluetooth speakers and, with winter almost in the rear view mirror, there’s never been a better time to prep for outdoor adventures.

Amazon is quietly selling the Wonderboom 3 bluetooth speaker for just £68.40. That’s a 24% saving on the £89.99.

Strangely, only the blue (and pink) version of the coconut-sized peaker is available at this price, but in our humble opinion this is the nicest version anyway. It’s the one you see in the pic above.

UE Wonderboom 3 deal is wunderbar Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 3 waterproof Bluetooth speakers are already tremendous value. Now you can grab one for £68.40 at Amazon. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £68.40 View Deal

The outdoor speaker has a cracking range of 40 metres and it floats too! There’s an IP67 waterproof rating meaning it’s perfect for the pool. And if you take it canoeing, for instance, it won’t sink to the bottom of the murky water.

The circular design provides 360-degree sound with booming bass (hence the name) and the overall sound is improved on the Wonderboom 2. The battery life is also better, at 14 hours, and there’s support for rapid pairing via Google Fast Play.

We’re also big fans of the more sustainable design, as it’s constructed from 31% post-consumer recycled plastic. We were less fond of the absence of USB-C charging, as well as the lack of stereo pairing with older models. However, we gave the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 the perfect five-star score. Our reviewer called the third Wonderboom “the best sounding so far.”

“Some may rail against the lack of USB-C charging, but the extended battery life ensures this is one of the longer lasting efforts in its price category. Google Fast Pair adds convenience, and the speaker remains just as portable and durable as ever,” he wrote.

“Others may view the Wonderboom 3 as a safe update and in a sense, it is – for those with the Wonderboom 2 there’s no massive rush to upgrade. Nevertheless, if you’re after one of the better-sounding portable speakers under £100, that’s exactly what you get with Wonderboom 3.”