Amazon’s got a secret deal on this five-star speaker

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is one of our favourite waterproof Bluetooth speakers and, with winter almost in the rear view mirror, there’s never been a better time to prep for outdoor adventures.

Amazon is quietly selling the Wonderboom 3 bluetooth speaker for just £68.40. That’s a 24% saving on the £89.99.

Strangely, only the blue (and pink) version of the coconut-sized peaker is available at this price, but in our humble opinion this is the nicest version anyway. It’s the one you see in the pic above.

UE Wonderboom 3 deal is wunderbar

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 3 waterproof Bluetooth speakers are already tremendous value. Now you can grab one for £68.40 at Amazon.

The outdoor speaker has a cracking range of 40 metres and it floats too! There’s an IP67 waterproof rating meaning it’s perfect for the pool. And if you take it canoeing, for instance, it won’t sink to the bottom of the murky water.

The circular design provides 360-degree sound with booming bass (hence the name) and the overall sound is improved on the Wonderboom 2. The battery life is also better, at 14 hours, and there’s support for rapid pairing via Google Fast Play.

We’re also big fans of the more sustainable design, as it’s constructed from 31% post-consumer recycled plastic. We were less fond of the absence of USB-C charging, as well as the lack of stereo pairing with older models. However, we gave the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 the perfect five-star score. Our reviewer called the third Wonderboom “the best sounding so far.”

“Some may rail against the lack of USB-C charging, but the extended battery life ensures this is one of the longer lasting efforts in its price category. Google Fast Pair adds convenience, and the speaker remains just as portable and durable as ever,” he wrote.

“Others may view the Wonderboom 3 as a safe update and in a sense, it is – for those with the Wonderboom 2 there’s no massive rush to upgrade. Nevertheless, if you’re after one of the better-sounding portable speakers under £100, that’s exactly what you get with Wonderboom 3.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

