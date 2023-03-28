Amazon’s decimated the price of this dual basket air fryer

Amazon has dropped the price of the Tower T17099 Vortx air fryer by a massive 29%.

The Tower T17099 Vortx air fryer is currently selling for a price of £113.49 over on Amazon, which is a saving of 29% on the £159.99 RRP.

For that money you’re getting a capacious dual-drawer air fryer with one small 3.3-litre and one large 5.2-litre basket. The smaller basked is ideal for single-portion cooking, while the other is good for larger portions. Use both simultaneously to cook full meals.

You also get eight one-touch pre-sets covering such everyday foods as fries, cake, steak, pies, and sausages. Just put the food in, hit the button, and you’re away.

Vortx air frying technology rapidly circulates hot air around food, ensuring cooking times that are 30% faster than normal ovens.

Another key advantage to air fryers is that you use much less oil in the cooking process, making them much more healthy. They also use up to 70% less energy than regular ovens, meaning they’re cheaper to run.

Tower provides an extended 3-year guarantee when you register the device, so you should have that extra peace of mind.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model on TrustedReviews, but we have covered a number of similar Tower air fryers. We invariably find them to be excellent.

Indeed, we named the Tower T17076 10-in-1 as one of the best air fryers on the market, right up there with the Ninjas, Sages, and Salters of this world.

Essentially, Tower is an air fryer brand you can trust.