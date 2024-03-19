Amazon’s 40-inch Fire TV edition just dropped below £200

If you’re looking for a second TV for a bedroom, for instance, Amazon’s Fire TV edition sets represent a great option.

Right now Amazon is selling Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p for £199.99. That’s £100 off the £299.99 asking price. You can’t beat a 33% discount, especially on a big ticket item like a TV!

Was £299.99

Now £199.99

One of the reasons this set is a great option as a secondary TV is the built-in Amazon Fire TV interface, meaning you don’t need an additional set-top box to access all of your favourite streaming apps. Those available here include Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV X, All 4, YouTube Freevee, Netflix, Disney+ and loads more.

It also comes with an Alexa voice remote making it easy to search for your favourite content, quiz Alexa, or control any smart home devices you have hooked-up. There’s also HDMI Arc for connecting audio equipment.

Connectivity includes two additional HDMI ports, a USB input, mini AV port, an optical audio out and an Ethernet cable for more stable streaming. There’s also a standard cable/antenna input. There’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth too, if you wish to connect accessories like headphones or games controllers.

This set, which carries Amazon’s own branding, only goes up to 1080p resolution. However, let’s face it, there’s no need to splash out on an expensive 4K set for the spare room. Yet, there is support for HDR (HDR 10, HLG). At 40-inches the set won’t take up too much space in the spare room either.