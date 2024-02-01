Building your own PC is unquestionably a labour of love, but finding great deals on components like the SSD is so, so satisfying.

So, enter the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB model, which is available on Amazon for £169.99. If you click on the product page, you’ll see the £189.99 asking price, but there’s also a voucher to knock a further £20 off.

Amazon just dropped an SSD bargain for PC builders The Crucial P3 Plus SSD is rapid and has 4TB of storage space making it ideal hard drive option for PC builders. You can currently access big savings. Remember to enable the £20 off voucher. Amazon

The RRP for this model is £204.91 so you can’t say fairer than that on an internal SSD with up to 5000MB/s sequential read speeds and 4200MB/s sequential write speeds. The NVMe model (PCIe Gen4 x4) performs 43% faster than the Gen3 models. It’s got the M.2 form factor and is designed for “entry-level designers, editors, creatives, gamers and professionals for everyday use.”

It’s got a 5-year limited warranty and is rated at 1.5 million hours, meaning it’s likely to outlive you. This product has a 4.7 rating out of 5 from other almost 15,000 other buyers on Amazon with 83% giving it the full five-stars.

The auto-text generated by Amazon’s customer reviews says: “Customers like the storage, performance, size and value of the computer drive. They mention that it works amazingly for storing games, it’s perfectly useable and fits most motherboards. They also like the quality, saying it’d be a reliable drive. Customers also like how easy it is to install and speed.”

There are loads of SSD options, so do your research and make sure it matches your ambitions in the PC realm. Those looking to enjoy hardcore gaming and high performance computing should look towards the P5 Plus series.