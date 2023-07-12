Amazon has dropped the ultimate Nespresso bundle for Prime Day

If you’re hunting for an update to your coffee station this Prime Day, we’ve found a fantastic Nespresso bundle that includes everything you need.

As part of the Prime Day 2023 shopping event, Amazon has slashed 51% off the Nespresso Vertuo Next and milk frother bundle, bringing the price down to a very tempting £99.

That represents a £101 saving off the £200 RRP and this is one the biggest price drops we’ve seen for this bundle, with it usually only dropping to £129. Remember, you do need to be a Prime member to benefit from these deals, or else you’ll be paying the original £200 price.

If this particular deal isn't for you, our constantly updated Prime Day live blog will be serving up the freshest deals across Prime Day 2023 – from iPhones to cameras – so there should be something in there that ticks all the boxes.

This includes the Vertuo Next machine, a separate milk frother ideal for finishing off drinks and some included Vertuo capsules to get you started. The machine itself is black, can dispense coffee in various sizes using the specific Vertuo capsules and there is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth onboard for connecting to a smartphone companion app.

As with all these Prime Day deals, you do need a Prime membership to bag the discounted prices – we’ve got a guide on signing up for the service that’ll work you through the steps.