Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What price can you put on faster, tastier French fries? £50 certainly seems reasonable, right? You can save big on this Philips air fryer right now.

Amazon is selling the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series for £50, which is a 62% saving on the £129.99 RRP.

Philips Airfryer for £50? No, it’s not a misprint

Philips Airfryer for £50? No, it’s not a misprint

The Philips Airfryer 3000 is £50 at Amazon right now, which is a massive discount on the £129.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • Now just £50
View Deal

Prime members can be free one-day delivery on this 13-in-1 air fryer that’ll cook your food faster with up to 90% less fat than a conventional fryer, thanks to Philips’ Rapid Air technology.

It’s also likely to save you 70% on your energy bills compared to using your oven. We like the keep warm function, which will keep any food at the ideal consumption temperature for up to half an hour.

The touchscreen controls feature cooking modes for fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat, while there are pre-sets for frozen snacks, fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake, and grilled vegetables.

The single basket has a capacity of 4.1 litres and is dishwasher safe too. The Philips NutriU app has loads of recipes to get you started if you’re new to air fryers.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but it has a 4.6 rating from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers loved the ease of cleaning and use as well as the versatility. 76% of shoppers gave it a 5-star review. Happy air frying.

You might like…

Best Air Fryer 2024: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

Best Air Fryer 2024: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

David Ludlow 3 weeks ago
Best AirPods 2024: Apple’s top headphones tested and ranked

Best AirPods 2024: Apple’s top headphones tested and ranked

Max Parker 5 months ago
Best Air Purifiers 2024: Keep allergies at bay with these top picks

Best Air Purifiers 2024: Keep allergies at bay with these top picks

David Ludlow 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words