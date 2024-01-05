Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

What price can you put on faster, tastier French fries? £50 certainly seems reasonable, right? You can save big on this Philips air fryer right now.

Amazon is selling the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series for £50, which is a 62% saving on the £129.99 RRP.

Was £129.99

Now just £50 View Deal

Prime members can be free one-day delivery on this 13-in-1 air fryer that’ll cook your food faster with up to 90% less fat than a conventional fryer, thanks to Philips’ Rapid Air technology.

It’s also likely to save you 70% on your energy bills compared to using your oven. We like the keep warm function, which will keep any food at the ideal consumption temperature for up to half an hour.

The touchscreen controls feature cooking modes for fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat, while there are pre-sets for frozen snacks, fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake, and grilled vegetables.

The single basket has a capacity of 4.1 litres and is dishwasher safe too. The Philips NutriU app has loads of recipes to get you started if you’re new to air fryers.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but it has a 4.6 rating from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers loved the ease of cleaning and use as well as the versatility. 76% of shoppers gave it a 5-star review. Happy air frying.