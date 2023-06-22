Alienware’s powerful m17 laptop just got a £450 reduction

Dell is selling its latest Alienware m17 gaming laptop at a huge discount.

Take a trip over to the PC giant’s website right now, and you’ll discover the Alienware m17 selling for £1,348.99. Still a hefty chunk of change, it’s true, but this particular configuration typically sells for £1,798.99.

We’ve done the maths for you, and we’re looking at a discount of £450 on this particular m17 laptop.

Save £450 on the Alienware m7 gaming laptop Dell is offering the Alienware m7 full-sized gaming laptop at a £450 discount. Dell

Save £450

Now £1,348.99 View Deal

This is a properly competitive gaming laptop spec that will run the latest games superbly. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and backed by a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. You also get a 512GB SSD for storage.

This specification of the Alienware m17 is fronted by a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) non-touch LCD display with a rapid 165Hz maximum refresh rate. That’s the perfect canvass for playing fast-paced games on the go.

In terms of connectivity, the Alienware m17 offers three USB-A slots, one of which comes with PowerShare, and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. There’s also an HDMI 2.1 port and an ethernet port.

This being an Alienware machine, you also get customisable AlienFX Lighting Zones, which are programmable with up to 16.8 million colours.

We’ve reviewed previous machines in the Alienware m7 line, and have always found them to be excellent gaming machines, with exemplary build quality and impressive performance.

One persistent issue we have with the Alienware m17 line is that it’s always been very expensive, but this discount deal removes that objection altogether.