AirPods 3rd Gen get a tasty price cut ahead of WWDC

Ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference later today, the excellent AirPods 3rd Gen have dropped to the seriously tempting price of just £135.

That’s a 20% saving to be had over the £169 RRP, making this the best time to snap up a pair, particularly if you’re already invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

AirPods 3rd Gen Price Crash The excellent AirPods 3rd Gen have plummeted in price and are now an absolute bargain. Amazon

Was £169

Now £135 View Deal

While we’re huge fans of the AirPods Pro, the 3rd Gen AirPods are a terrific, low-cost alternative that still pack plenty of features that Apple fans will love.

On top of easy pairing with iPhones and iPads, the new AirPods make use of Apple’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking which makes it feel like you’re truly part of the action, recreating a surround sound experience within the earbuds themselves.

For you gym goers out there, you’ll be glad to know that the AirPods are also water and sweat resistant so you can take them out for a spin on the treadmill without worry.

When it comes to the battery, you can get up to a whopping 30-hours of listening time when you factor in the available power from the included charging case. Speaking of which, you can also use a MagSafe charger to top up your AirPods if you have one to hand.

In our four-star review for the AirPods, editor Max Parker surmised: “the AirPods 3 are an easy recommendation for iPhone users who want a pair of simple, good sounding buds that work well and last for a long time between charges.”

The only reason why you’d want to eschew the AirPods if you absolutely need active noise cancelation as a feature, in which case we’d recommend picking up the AirPods Pro.

For everyone else however, the AirPods are a great shout particularly when they’re available at such a low price.