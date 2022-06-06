How to watch WWDC 2022: Where to stream the iOS 16 reveal live today

It’s June 6, meaning WWDC is now just hours away. Here’s when and where you can catch all the major announcements live from Apple Park.

WWDC – or the Worldwide Developers Conference – is Apple’s annual event dedicated to showcasing all the new updates coming to its iPhone software in the next year. This time that means iOS 16.

That doesn’t mean we don’t hope to see a couple of hardware surprises along the way, too. This year’s rumoured updates include a MacBook Air powered by the highly-anticipated Apple M2 chip.

Read on to learn how to watch the big keynote today from the comfort of your home.

When is WWDC?

The conference itself will take place between June 6 and June 10, but Apple typically squeezes all of the need-to-know announcements into a keynote on day one of the event.

This year, that’ll mean tuning in on June 6 at 10am Pacific Time (or 6pm in the UK) if you want to see all the latest news and announcements live.

How to watch WWDC

You’ll be able to catch WWDC on Apple.com or by tuning into the YouTube livestream below:

If you’re worried about missing the keynote, both streams offer an option to set reminders or add the event to your calendar, which will ensure Apple gives you a heads up before everything kicks off.

If you have the Apple TV app, you can also watch the event directly from there. This might be the most convenient option if you plan to stream the reveal on your living room screen.

Of course, you don’t need to watch WWDC live to learn about everything new coming to iOS 16.

If you don’t have time to tune into the keynote, you can always head back over to Trusted Reviews during or after the event as we plan on covering all the biggest announcements as they take place right here.