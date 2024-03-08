Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A classic Garmin smartwatch just got a price cut for the ages

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The offer on this Garmin Forerunner 745 fitness watch is so good you’ll be sprinting to the virtual checkout. At least your pointer finger will be.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Forerunner 745 for just £195. That’s less than half of the RRP of £399.99 and a 51% saving overall.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a trusted and highly capable fitness watch with a running and triathlon focus. You can currently get it for under half price.

That is one hell of a bargain on a running watch that has seriously stood the test of time. At this price, the watch is ideal watch for a beginner or intermediate runner, while also catering to the serious or aspiring triathletes.

There’s a comfortable but rugged design, excellent fitness tracking across a large number of disciplines and really solid battery life of up to 7 days, or 6 hours in GPS mode with music.

We’re fans of the familiar design that prioritises fitness over fitness, while the 1.2-inch sunlight-visible colour display is protected by Gorilla Glass DX and 5ATM water resistance. At just 47g, the watch is super lightweight too.

One of the best trackers on the market for triathletes and hardcore cardio enthusiasts

In terms of health and fitness tracking, there’s a Pulse Ox reader, heart rate monitoring, Vo2 max estimates and plenty of other sensors that enable new performance metrics and activities. There’s a barometric altimeter, for instance, which will track elevation accurately. As well as heart rate variability, stress and activity stats, you’ll get a combined body battery metric too, informing you how much is in the tank.

We weren’t particularly keen on that original price tag when the watch arrived on the scene in 2020 but the old saying “it’s cheap at half the price” can be used literally here on this stone cold bargain.

Our reviewer gave it a four star review back in 2020, concluding: “The Garmin Forerunner is one of the best running watches on the market for triathletes and hardcore cardio enthusiasts. It has a robust feature set that makes it a clear upgrade on the previous generation Forerunner 735XT.”

