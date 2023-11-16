You need to see Best Buy’s price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5

The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones are guaranteed to be one of the most popular Black Friday tech items, and Best Buy is bringing the heat early.

The retailer is selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones for just $329.99. That’s a $70 saving on the regular price of $399.99.

5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are $70 off The Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are down to $329.99 from the usual asking price of $399.99. Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is now live. Best Buy

Was $399.99

Now $329.99 View Deal

The headphones, which were released in spring 2022, are considered among the very best noise cancelling headphones. Last year, during Black Friday, the cans were so new that we didn’t see many huge discounts. However, a year on, things are different. It remains to be seen whether we’ll see a price this low among the best Black Friday deals.

We’re huge fans and afforded the Sony WH-1000XM5 cans a five-star review and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on them for good measure.

Our reviewer praised the excellent comfort provided by the revamped design, the rich audio performance, the clean and natural noise cancellation, and superb ambient mode. There’s great wireless call quality too.

Our reviewer said you should buy if “you haven’t upgraded your ANC headphones in years. The noise cancellation excels, call quality is great, the fit is incredibly comfortable, and they sound better. There are some areas that could be improved but the 1000XM5 reassert their position as the best noise cancelling headphones.”

He concluded: “The latest iteration of the 1000X Series maintain Sony’s position as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. They sound better, are well stocked for smarts and features, the noise cancellation and ambient modes remain impressive, and they are very comfortable to wear over long periods.”

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks. There’s still some room for improvement, though, which should give Sony’s rivals some food for thought.”