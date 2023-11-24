Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Stop what you’re doing – this huge saving on the original Apple Watch Ultra isn’t going to be beaten this Black Friday.

Using the coupon code BUYBETTER20 you can save an extra £75 on this Apple Watch Ultra deal, bringing the already tempting price of £554.99 down to an even more tempting £480.

Considering this watch has been garnering great interest at the previous low price of £599, this further reduction makes it even more of an easy recommendation.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

Using the coupon code BUYBETTER20 you can save an extra £75 on this Apple Watch Ultra deal, bringing the already tempting price of £554.99 down to an even more tempting £480.

  • eBay
  • Save an extra £75
  • £480
View Deal

This is for the refurbished model, however it’s listed as in ‘Excellent’ condition with the product fully tested and, according to the listing, in excellent cosmetic condition.

This deal is for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra with the Midnight Ocean Band and, like all Ultra models, cellular and GPS support.

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The ultimate Apple Watch

Pros

  • Improved battery on previous Apple Watches
  • Surprisingly light design
  • Good sports tracking performance
  • Bigger, brighter Retina display

Cons

  • It’s not cheap
  • Design could be sleeker
  • Some outdoor features are a work in progress
  • New straps are a mixed bag

This is the biggest Apple Watch on the market and it’s also the one that lasts the longest on a single charge – if you’ve found other models a pain to charge every night, this is the one to go for. We also like the rugged design and the flat display, two features you won’t find on the other Apple Watch models.

Considering the low price, we don’t think this deal will last for too long.

Top Black Friday deals

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.