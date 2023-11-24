You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher
Stop what you’re doing – this huge saving on the original Apple Watch Ultra isn’t going to be beaten this Black Friday.
Using the coupon code BUYBETTER20 you can save an extra £75 on this Apple Watch Ultra deal, bringing the already tempting price of £554.99 down to an even more tempting £480.
Considering this watch has been garnering great interest at the previous low price of £599, this further reduction makes it even more of an easy recommendation.
If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.
You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher
Using the coupon code BUYBETTER20 you can save an extra £75 on this Apple Watch Ultra deal, bringing the already tempting price of £554.99 down to an even more tempting £480.
- eBay
- Save an extra £75
- £480
This is for the refurbished model, however it’s listed as in ‘Excellent’ condition with the product fully tested and, according to the listing, in excellent cosmetic condition.
This deal is for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra with the Midnight Ocean Band and, like all Ultra models, cellular and GPS support.
The ultimate Apple Watch
Pros
- Improved battery on previous Apple Watches
- Surprisingly light design
- Good sports tracking performance
- Bigger, brighter Retina display
Cons
- It’s not cheap
- Design could be sleeker
- Some outdoor features are a work in progress
- New straps are a mixed bag
This is the biggest Apple Watch on the market and it’s also the one that lasts the longest on a single charge – if you’ve found other models a pain to charge every night, this is the one to go for. We also like the rugged design and the flat display, two features you won’t find on the other Apple Watch models.
Considering the low price, we don’t think this deal will last for too long.
Top Black Friday deals
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- iPhone 12 with unlimited data – Just £25 a month
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- EA Sports FC 24 with PS5 DualSense Controller – Was £99.99, now £64.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £34.99
- Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console – Was £699, now just £599
- Apple Watch Ultra – Was £849, now £599