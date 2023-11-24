You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

Stop what you’re doing – this huge saving on the original Apple Watch Ultra isn’t going to be beaten this Black Friday.

Using the coupon code BUYBETTER20 you can save an extra £75 on this Apple Watch Ultra deal, bringing the already tempting price of £554.99 down to an even more tempting £480.

Considering this watch has been garnering great interest at the previous low price of £599, this further reduction makes it even more of an easy recommendation.

If this deal isn't for you, we've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.

This is for the refurbished model, however it’s listed as in ‘Excellent’ condition with the product fully tested and, according to the listing, in excellent cosmetic condition.

This deal is for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra with the Midnight Ocean Band and, like all Ultra models, cellular and GPS support.

The ultimate Apple Watch Pros Improved battery on previous Apple Watches

Surprisingly light design

Good sports tracking performance

Bigger, brighter Retina display Cons It’s not cheap

Design could be sleeker

Some outdoor features are a work in progress

New straps are a mixed bag

This is the biggest Apple Watch on the market and it’s also the one that lasts the longest on a single charge – if you’ve found other models a pain to charge every night, this is the one to go for. We also like the rugged design and the flat display, two features you won’t find on the other Apple Watch models.

Considering the low price, we don’t think this deal will last for too long.

