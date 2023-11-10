Walmart just stole Black Friday with this Xbox Series S deal

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to buy a games console, and this Xbox Series X bundle is everything you need to get started with hundreds of awesome games on tap.

US mega-retailer Walmart is selling the Xbox Series S with two controllers for $289.99. While that’s a great deal in its own right, the retailer is throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass.

Total value: $369.98

Now: $289.99 View Deal

The total value of the bundle is $369.98, meaning you’re saving $79.99 overall. You really can’t say fairer than that, given the purchase will instantly unlock access to a massive library of games on Xbox Game Pass.

Those include recent big hitters like Starfield and Forza Motorsport, must-have games like Halo 5, Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, some of the best sports sims from EA and a massive archive of titles dating all the way back to the original Xbox console.

With another controller Xbox Wireless controller bundled in, more pals and members of the household can get in on the act too.

The Xbox Series S is the digital version of the current-gen models, meaning games are delivered either over the cloud or downloaded to the console. That makes Game Pass the ideal bedfellow.

There’s 512GB of storage for downloaded games and a packed app store with all of your favourite streaming apps, to make the Xbox Series S one of the ultimate all-in-one media devices.

We reckon it’s the best current games console for gamers on a budget and it’s incredible value given the on-board specs. We’re particular fans of the next-gen SSD that massively reduces loading times. It’s also a good bit smaller than the Series S.

You are capped at 1440p 120Hz gaming (so no 4K) but you do get raytracing support for enhanced shadows and all of that smooth visual goodness. This is unlikely to be the last word on Xbox Series S Black Friday deals, but right now it’s the frontrunner.