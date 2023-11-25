The latest AirPods are now a bargain Christmas present

Apple’s newest pair of AirPods are now under £150 on Amazon, making them an even more appealing pair of wireless earbuds.

The much-refined third generation of AirPods has seen a neat £20 discount, making them a very good choice for a Christmas present – now available for £149.

Apple’s ever-popular wireless earbuds range has seen a lot of improvements since its inception in 2016, and this newest third generation is definitely the best yet, sporting a more ergonomic design and much improved sound quality.

Apple has taken a leaf out of their AirPods Pro range’s book for the design of the third gen, with short stems, a more robust-looking case and additional resistance to damp, making them even better for wet weather and the gym. In our review, we found them comfortable enough for sessions as long as the battery life, which is another big improvement.

The other big area where Apple has advanced is in the sound quality, with the bass especially seeing a big upgrade. It also supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio in apps which make use of it. One drawback is that it doesn’t have Active Noise Cancellation as in the Pro model, but besides that the overall sound experience is very good indeed.

The best feature about AirPods if you use an iPhone or Mac is that they are very well integrated with each other, boasting connectivity other earbud brands can only dream of, with your devices actively seeking out connection the second you flip open the case. There’s also Audio Share, which allows you to connect two pairs of AirPods to a single device for shared listening experiences.

All in all, if you or someone you know is an iPhone user in need of some new earbuds, these are an absolutely perfect pickup with this deal. Make sure to grab your pair while the sale lasts.

