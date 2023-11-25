Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest AirPods are now a bargain Christmas present

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple’s newest pair of AirPods are now under £150 on Amazon, making them an even more appealing pair of wireless earbuds.

The much-refined third generation of AirPods has seen a neat £20 discount, making them a very good choice for a Christmas present – now available for £149.

Apple’s ever-popular wireless earbuds range has seen a lot of improvements since its inception in 2016, and this newest third generation is definitely the best yet, sporting a more ergonomic design and much improved sound quality.

Apple’s third generation of AirPods has a rare discount on Amazon

Apple’s third generation of AirPods has a rare discount on Amazon

Save £20 on a new pair of AirPods gen 3 when you buy a pair over on Amazon today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £149
View Deal

Apple has taken a leaf out of their AirPods Pro range’s book for the design of the third gen, with short stems, a more robust-looking case and additional resistance to damp, making them even better for wet weather and the gym. In our review, we found them comfortable enough for sessions as long as the battery life, which is another big improvement.

The other big area where Apple has advanced is in the sound quality, with the bass especially seeing a big upgrade. It also supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio in apps which make use of it. One drawback is that it doesn’t have Active Noise Cancellation as in the Pro model, but besides that the overall sound experience is very good indeed.

The best feature about AirPods if you use an iPhone or Mac is that they are very well integrated with each other, boasting connectivity other earbud brands can only dream of, with your devices actively seeking out connection the second you flip open the case. There’s also Audio Share, which allows you to connect two pairs of AirPods to a single device for shared listening experiences. 

All in all, if you or someone you know is an iPhone user in need of some new earbuds, these are an absolutely perfect pickup with this deal. Make sure to grab your pair while the sale lasts.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Black Friday Deals Live: Big Saturday discounts now available

Black Friday Deals Live: Big Saturday discounts now available

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.