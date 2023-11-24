Sony’s Xperia 1 V finally gets the price cut it always needed

We’ve been searching for the finest phone deals, and this hefty saving on Sony’s latest flagship certainly falls into that category.

Amazon has slashed 25% off the very high RRP of the Xperia 1 V, bringing it down to £979. That remains a high price, however it’s a massive discount from the £1299 price this phone launched for.

If you had been previously on the hunt for Sony’s latest flagship Xperia, but had baulked at the price, now is the time to jump.

We were big fans of the Xperia 1 V when we reviewed it earlier in the year. Our expert rounded off the 4.5 star review by saying “The Sony Xperia 1 V is a superb phone that barely puts a foot wrong. It’s lightning-fast with a great screen, enviable battery life and a superb camera array. You might quibble with the design, which remains an acquired taste, but it does everything exceptionally.”

The swiss army knife of smartphones Pros Speedy performance with top-notch internals

Brilliant sound with a dedicated headphone jack

Superb stamina with multi-day battery life Cons It’s as expensive as non-folding phones get

Bloatware is insulting in a phone this expensive

Textured glass back feels a lot like plastic

Specs include a 4K 6.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 52MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It certainly is one of the most specced-out phones you can buy and this is a very welcome price cut.

