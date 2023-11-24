Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Sony’s Xperia 1 V finally gets the price cut it always needed

We’ve been searching for the finest phone deals, and this hefty saving on Sony’s latest flagship certainly falls into that category.

Amazon has slashed 25% off the very high RRP of the Xperia 1 V, bringing it down to £979. That remains a high price, however it’s a massive discount from the £1299 price this phone launched for.

If you had been previously on the hunt for Sony’s latest flagship Xperia, but had baulked at the price, now is the time to jump.

We were big fans of the Xperia 1 V when we reviewed it earlier in the year. Our expert rounded off the 4.5 star review by saying “The Sony Xperia 1 V is a superb phone that barely puts a foot wrong. It’s lightning-fast with a great screen, enviable battery life and a superb camera array. You might quibble with the design, which remains an acquired taste, but it does everything exceptionally.”

Sony Xperia 1 V on a bench
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The swiss army knife of smartphones

Pros

  • Speedy performance with top-notch internals
  • Brilliant sound with a dedicated headphone jack
  • Superb stamina with multi-day battery life

Cons

  • It’s as expensive as non-folding phones get
  • Bloatware is insulting in a phone this expensive
  • Textured glass back feels a lot like plastic

Specs include a 4K 6.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 52MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It certainly is one of the most specced-out phones you can buy and this is a very welcome price cut.

