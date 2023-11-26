Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

An incredible deal on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum brings it down to just below £170, making it a top pick this weekend.

Shark’s competitively priced products have been impressing us for a while now, and this deal is no different – get a brand new cordless vacuum cleaner today for just £169, down from £199.

If you’ve been looking to get a new vacuum cleaner for your home that’s flexible enough to cover every corner, but haven’t been impressed with the prices, this could be the perfect deal for you – a great cordless vacuum with tonnes of features for only £169.

Save £30 on Shark’s excellent cordless vacuum Boasting a bevy of features, Shark’s Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on special offer, making it an appealing pickup this weekend. Amazon

Was £199

Now £169 View Deal

The flexibility of this model is one of its strongest suits. A good cordless vacuum should be capable of accessing every nook and corner of your home, and this vacuum does just that – its long thin frame can bend to get below furniture, as well as fold down for easy storage.

As well as going low, it only weighs 2.2kg altogether, meaning it should be easy for most users to lift above your head and clean up any collected dust in the corners of the ceiling.

This model also comes with a wide range of attachments for specific tasks, including upholstery and a ‘crevice tool’, which only adds to the flexibility. For the price, you’re getting a huge amount of productivity here.

Other major bonuses include the anti-hair wrap technology, which is a game changer for pet owners, and an easily rechargeable battery that should last up to 40 minutes. Overall, it’s clear that Shark is offering a set of features, and overall cleaning performance, that far outstrips a £169 price tag (maybe even the RRP for that matter). Get yours today while the sale’s still on if you want an effective cordless vacuum for your home.

