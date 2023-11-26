Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

An incredible deal on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum brings it down to just below £170, making it a top pick this weekend.

Shark’s competitively priced products have been impressing us for a while now, and this deal is no different – get a brand new cordless vacuum cleaner today for just £169, down from £199.

If you’ve been looking to get a new vacuum cleaner for your home that’s flexible enough to cover every corner, but haven’t been impressed with the prices, this could be the perfect deal for you – a great cordless vacuum with tonnes of features for only £169.

Save £30 on Shark’s excellent cordless vacuum

Save £30 on Shark’s excellent cordless vacuum

Boasting a bevy of features, Shark’s Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on special offer, making it an appealing pickup this weekend.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199
  • Now £169
View Deal

The flexibility of this model is one of its strongest suits. A good cordless vacuum should be capable of accessing every nook and corner of your home, and this vacuum does just that – its long thin frame can bend to get below furniture, as well as fold down for easy storage. 

As well as going low, it only weighs 2.2kg altogether, meaning it should be easy for most users to lift above your head and clean up any collected dust in the corners of the ceiling.

This model also comes with a wide range of attachments for specific tasks, including upholstery and a ‘crevice tool’, which only adds to the flexibility. For the price, you’re getting a huge amount of productivity here.

Other major bonuses include the anti-hair wrap technology, which is a game changer for pet owners, and an easily rechargeable battery that should last up to 40 minutes. Overall, it’s clear that Shark is offering a set of features, and overall cleaning performance, that far outstrips a £169 price tag (maybe even the RRP for that matter). Get yours today while the sale’s still on if you want an effective cordless vacuum for your home.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Thomas Deehan 18 mins ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.