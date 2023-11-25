PS5 gamers are in for a treat with this price drop on Cyberpunk Ultimate Edition

If you’re looking for a new game yourself, or the ideal gift for a PS5 owner for Christmas, take a look at this deal.

Cyberpunk 20777 Ultimate Edition is now available on the cheap thanks to this deal on eBay. Simply use the code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to bring the price down to £34.36, saving 20%.

Game developers CD Projekt Red has been steadily working on Cyberpunk 2077 ever since its release, including the big expansion dropped this year, Phantom Liberty, and now you can enjoy all that Cyberpunk has to offer in one great-value package.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for under £35 Use code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to get an extra 20% off this Ultimate Edition version of Cyberpunk 2077, which includes the Phantom Liberty DLC. eBay

Was £42.95

Now £34.36 View Deal

Set in the fictional Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 presents a dystopian future where corporatism has consumed society, with consumerism and its dark underbelly being a major focus of the game.

You play as the character ‘V’, a customisable mercenary with a backstory dictated by you as the player. No matter what you choose, the game will present you with pre-established relationships with various NPCs, giving you a real feeling of immersion, which is only the beginning of your experience with the world around you, which really feels alive.

The holy grail of RPGs has been to provide a living, breathing environment which feels like it carries on with or without the player, to really make you feel like you’re a part of something bigger. Cyberpunk does this well, and the experience of immersing yourself in Night City is one of the major appeals of the game overall.

Other mechanics and features are similarly good. Dialogue is very strong, as are the RPG elements and main story – and the aforementioned Phantom Liberty DLC offers a whole new opportunity for adventure.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a darling of the RPG world thanks to the iteration and improvements offered by CD Projekt Red since its release. If you want to experience all this in one neat package, definitely pick up this copy today with the code BUYBETTER20.

