Pro-level pizza at home has never been cheaper with these Ooni deals

Super-popular pizza brand Ooni has released a raft of deals for Black Friday, with 20% off some of their best-selling ovens.

Starting at just £239.20, Ooni should have a deal for every budding pizza chef – if you want the best results from home-fired pizza, this is the place to shop this Black Friday.

Our favourite option is the Ooni Volt 12, which uses electricity rather than charcoal to cook your creation – making it much easier to use all year round, indoors and outside. It’s obviously far more flexible than its more traditional siblings in this regard. It also keeps the heat very well-contained, adding to the indoor-cooking appeal. Results-wise, it is every bit the oven as the other options, giving a very even cook with excellent crispiness on the crust. It can even cook breads, like naan, at lower temperatures.

  Was £799
  Now £639.20
Also on sale is the excellently affordable Ooni Karu 12, which comes in at just under £240. It uses wood, charcoal, or gas with a separately sold burner; and heats up to the ideal temperature even quicker than the Volt 12. If you’ve got the space outdoors and are looking to experiment with proper pizza for the first time, this is a great option.

  Was £299
  Now £239.20
Last up is the premium wood/charcoal pick, the Karu 16. This model sports a glass hinged door, a mounted digital thermometer (very useful), and also a larger cooking area, being good for pizzas up to 16-inches. This is a great option for a more experienced chef with an eye for tradition, and is the first pizza oven to be recommended for domestic use by the official Neapolitan pizza authority, the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

  Was £699
  Now £559.20
All-in-all, these are some excellent deals from the UK’s most popular home pizza oven manufacturer. There won’t be a better time in the foreseeable future to get your mitts on such excellent kit, so make sure to check it out today.

