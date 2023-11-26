Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Logitech G has been at the forefront of gaming peripherals for years now, and their G502 HERO is a steal right now on Amazon.

A dramatic 66% discount on the G502 HERO has it at a miniscule £26.90 asking price right now on Amazon, making it one of the best value-for-money gaming mice going.

The G502 series has been a long-standing winner in Logitech G’s portfolio, first launched in 2014 and being frequently reiterated since then. This particular model has heaps of great features, including a fantastic sensor and 11 programmable buttons.

Logitech’s best-selling G502 HERO is on a massive 66% discount Get a gaming mouse that won’t ever leave you hanging with a huge £53 discount on Amazon. Amazon

Was £79.99

Now £26.90 View Deal

One of the best things about using a Logitech gaming mouse is that it means you can make use of Logitech’s market-leading software, Logitech G Hub. This allows you to configure heaps of stuff, including different profiles, within which you can adjust DPI settings, the function of your mouse buttons, RGB lighting and more. If you need different functions for different games, this is a perfect way to set it up.

Ergonomically, the G502 HERO is a pleasure to use. It provides a very comfortable resting position for your palm, as well as your thumb, with all the buttons easily accessible too. The clicks on M1 and M2 are crisp, consistent and responsive thanks to a mechanical tension system within both buttons.

The sensor is also very impressive, capable of tracking movement far more miniscule than you’ll ever need to worry about in practice. It also comes with additional weights you can put in if you want a mouse that feels a bit more weighty.

The G502 has been one of the bestselling mice of the last decade, and given the typical RRP of £79.99, grabbing one for under £30 is a real steal. Get one before the sale ends over on Amazon.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: