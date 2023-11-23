Huawei Watch GT 4’s Black Friday bundle is an easy win

Huawei’s Black Friday sale is now on and while there are tons of deals to peruse, it’s the company’s Watch GT 4 offer that has our attention.

At just £229.99, the Huawei Watch GT 4 was already an easy smartwatch to recommend for its bevy of features and up to 14-day battery life but now the company is throwing in a pair of Huawei Freebuds SE 2 and a year of Huawei Care extended warranty for no extra cost. This means that you can nab the Watch GT 4, and all those freebies, for the same bargain price of £229.99.

It’s worth mentioning that the Huawei Care warranty kicks in after the first year of warranty lapses, in effect nabbing you a full two years of coverage which just gives any user some additional peace of mind, particularly as this is the type of watch you’ll want to put through its paces.

Unlike most smartwatches on the market, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is a looker. I’ve complained before that while they’re feature packed, smartwatches like the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Apple Watch 9 don’t exactly turn heads for their aesthetic, but the GT 4 doesn’t have this problem.

Regardless of which one you go for, the GT 4 is a great looking smartwatch, although I’m more partial to the Rainforest Green option which features a slick silver chassis and a comfortable hybrid material watch strap.

Beyond its design, there’s plenty to like about the GT 4’s fitness tracking capabilities. No matter what type of workouts you include in your routine, you’re sure to find them all accounted for as the GT 4 can track well over 100 workouts.

The watch also features an improved heart rate sensor which allows for more accurate workout data, which can be very handy for picking up on trends with your health and understanding how your body is reacting to certain exercises.

That improved accuracy also factors into recovery as you can use the watch to see if your body is ready to take on another workout, or if you need to take the time to rest. It all goes a long way towards reaching any fitness goals you want to set.

On top of all this, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is an absolute beast when it comes to battery life. The aforementioned 14-day stint absolutely outranks the 18-hour and 24-hour use cases of the Apple Watch 9 and Pixel Watch 2 respectively.

The only thing to bear in mind is that the Huawei Watch GT 4 doesn’t have access to the same amount of third party apps as its competitors, but if you want a good-looking smartwatch with great fitness tracking and a solid battery life to boot, then this is an easy one to recommend, especially when it has a free pair of earbuds and additional warranty thrown in.

This article has been published in partnership with Huawei. You can read about our partnership policies here.