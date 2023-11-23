Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Huawei’s Matebook D15, sporting tons of top productivity features, is now available for under £500 – an extremely appealing offer this Black Friday.

Originally £699.99, Huawei has dramatically slashed the price of this D15 laptop, with it now costing £474 – that’s an enormous discount of almost £226.

Practicality is present in every facet of this machine. From the weight to the battery, the screen to the CPU, the Matebook has plenty up its sleeve to make it an exceptional daily productivity laptop.

The first thing to look at with a laptop should be the processor. This model sports an Intel i5-1135G7, which like many of Intel’s newest laptop CPUs combines pleasing performance with impressive power efficiency. While not as packed with as many cores as a high-end gaming CPU, its single-thread performance is still very good, so you should expect it to run individual programmes very well.

On top of that, its onboard graphics performance is rated for 4K at 60Hz on a monitor which supports it, which can be very handy for working across multiple documents and windows at one time. If you have a Huawei phone or tablet, you can also make use of Huawei Share, which allows you to sync up your screens very easily.

Speaking of visuals, the screen is an excellent 1920×1080 16:9 FullView display, with a sleek 87% screen-to-body ratio, which means that Huawei has worked to pack every millimetre possible with the display. It also boasts Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications, meaning that it should be one of the best laptops to use for a longer session without worrying about eye strain.

When it comes to functionality as a productivity machine on the move, the Matebook D15 really comes into its own. Weighing in at only 1.56kg, with a 16.9mm profile, this laptop is exceptionally easy to carry around. The aluminium alloy body is satisfyingly strong, while the hinges and keyboard have been tested for durability, so you should expect this laptop to perform on all fronts.

Another real plus for the portability is the excellent battery-charging combo. Rated for a very acceptable seven hours unplugged, the USB-C cable is able to provide two hours of charge in only fifteen minutes. The included two-ended cable is also perfect for data transfers with another device, and the laptop itself supports reverse charging even when powered down. All in all, there’s plenty to like about the cable functionality here.

All these reasons and more make this laptop an absolute steal for £474. Other features not covered here, such as the 512GB SSD and super-quiet fan setting, are also super useful. With such a dramatic discount, this is a strong contender for anyone looking for a work or university laptop this Black Friday.

This article has been published in partnership with Huawei. You can read about our partnership policies here.