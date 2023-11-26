Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Packed to the brim with some of the newest tech on the market, this huge laptop discount shouldn’t be missed for gamers.

Sporting a 13th-gen i9 processor and GTX 4080 GPU, this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16 will comfortably run any game you throw at it, and now it can be yours for £2,027.50, down from £2,690.

This laptop is absolutely bristling with powerful components, meaning that if you’re looking for a machine that won’t limit your gaming experience this should be right at the top of your list this Black Friday weekend.

The Intel i9-13900HX processor is a beast, sporting many of the features seen on the newest premium CPUs, and boasts an impressive max turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz. This CPU should be more than enough for any task you can throw at it outside of super-complex calculations usually the reserve of professional or research-oriented projects.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is also onboard with 12GB of onboard memory, meaning that you can enjoy some of the newest titles, such as Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 with all the bells and whistles including raytracing, and be sure everything will run smoothly. As games are becoming more and more demanding on your hardware it’s important to keep up to date, and this laptop certainly does so.

In terms of memory, Lenovo keeps up the pace with no less than 32GB of DDR5 RAM, meaning excellent data transfer speeds as well as more efficient power usage than DDR4 alternatives. 32GB is more than enough to run multiple programs simultaneously with ease too.

The excellent feature list doesn’t stop there – the 240Hz 2560×1600 screen is another major win – but really, with this over £600 discount, this laptop is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get a gaming laptop that can run the newest titles on demanding settings. Make sure you check it out on Lenovo’s site while the discount is still live.

