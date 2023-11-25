Give your internet the boost it needs with this Google Wifi bargain

Google’s own Wifi mesh system has seen a big discount, making it a fantastic buy to get the best internet connection in your home.

Right now, you can save £40 on a bundle of three wifi extender units from Google, making the total only £149.99.

Each unit is rated for up to 85m² of coverage, so a set of three should comfortably ensure most homes have excellent wifi connection throughout.

Save £40 on a Google Wifi array Google Wifi, the company’s excellent wifi extender setup, is now a bargain when you buy in a set of three this Black Friday weekend, making total coverage in your home very affordable. Amazon

Was £189.99

Now £149.99 View Deal

While there are a lot of good things to say about Google Wifi, without strong technical performance it won’t be worth it. Fortunately, Google has done well to ensure that coverage is very consistent as well as far-reaching, with specific use cases taken into consideration such as taking calls while moving between rooms.

The app is one of the best things about using Google Wifi – it offers a huge amount of flexibility, from simple set up to more specific functions such as device prioritisation and extensive parental controls. If you use other Google Home products, it’ll be pleasant to have all your smarthome controls in one neat application.

Design-wise, the Google Wifi units are strikingly simple and stylish. The round, clean look and 49% recycled plastic body are far from an eyesore no matter where they’re placed – some of the competition hasn’t put as much effort into making their nodes look presentable, and that really could be a significant factor in your decision.

Overall, if you’ve been searching for a way to improve your home wifi without having to change your contract, or spend a bunch on a new router, this is a great opportunity to get three excellent wifi extenders for just £50 a pop – a great deal.

