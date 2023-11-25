Get an esports-ready SteelSeries mouse for better than half price

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx has seen a massive discount on Amazon, bringing the price of this esports-grade mouse below £30.

If you’ve been waiting on a great deal to bring your gaming peripherals up to speed, this could be one for you: the superlight SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx is on a 53% discount, for a total of only £27.97.

Performance is built into every gram of this mouse, with the shell having been stripped down to its essentials to maintain its rigid shape, while allowing for a grand total of only 59g. Despite this, the Aerox 3 Onyx is still rated for water and dust resistance.

Was £59.99

Was £59.99

Now £27.97

Inside, the TrueMove Core optical sensor is excellent, allowing for consistent aim on any DPI up to 8,500. The switches are rated for 80 million clicks, which means this mouse is definitely built to last. Even the feet are specially designed for performance, with virgin PTFE glide skates ensuring smooth and stable movements to really maximise your consistency in-game.

SteelSeries has produced countless iterations of gaming mice, and over time the ergonomic design has gotten better and better. In their newest models, this one included, everything is very well positioned, with the grip extremely comfortable, while the buttons are easily accessible while not in the way for accidental pressing. As a performance mouse, this is a true all-round success story.

So if you’ve been looking for a new mouse to soup-up your CS sessions, this could be the deal of the weekend for you – so grab it while stocks last on Amazon.

