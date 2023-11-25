Garmin’s Epix Gen 2 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch 9

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has seen a truly dramatic 47% reduction in price, putting it into a completely different bracket, making it insane value.

Down from a very pricey £709.99, H Samuel’s site now has the Garmin Epix Gen 2 at a phenomenal price, allowing you to get this excellent watch for just £374.99.

Over on our sister site, Wareable.com, smartwatch expert Michael Sawh was highly impressed by what was on offer here, concluding that the Epix Gen 2 lived up to its on-paper offerings that few watches could match. At such a dramatically reduced price, this is a fantastic opportunity to get a premium watch at a super-generous price.

Among the most attractive aspects of the Epix Gen 2 is the screen, which is a gorgeous colour AMOLED display that is super-easy to view outdoors, and also sports touchscreen – unusual for a high-end sports watch, but it works very well here and even gives the option to disable entirely if you’re a bit of a purist.

It’s on the large side with a 47mm face, and is solid as anything, with a fibre-reinforced polymer case and strengthened glass. It also is waterproof to 100m, so will be very capable at recording your swimming activity too.

The sports tracking, speaking of, is truly industry-leading, with more than 30 profiles for everything from pilates to skiing. Keeping track of your health data, even altitude acclimation, is a breeze with this model.

Overall, there truly aren’t many smartwatches out there that can match up with the Epix Gen 2 stat-for-stat, which is why it launched at well over £700. That’s also why you should seriously consider this offer, which is in reality a staggeringly low price, if you’re in the market for a new watch.

