Dyson’s premium V15 vacuum has a mega Black Friday price cut

Dyson’s V15 vacuum was a revolution in the cordless market when it came out, and it’s still a top-tier vacuum in every way. You can upgrade your cleaning setup on a discount by grabbing this for £549.99 today.

In his 5-star review, Home Editor David Ludlow recognised the Dyson V15 cordless vacuum as the best in the business, for a combination of raw power and excellent smart features. Given the only serious issue was the steep price, now is the time to strike if you want to get this excellent machine.

The suction power of the V15 cannot be understated. In testing, it blew away the competition, with results in-line with wired options rather than its cordless peers. It really can clean any surface effortlessly, which is a major reason why we rate it so highly.

But it’s not just brute strength that makes this best in class. It also sports a tonne of modern features not often seen on vacuum cleaners. From anti-tangle technology to resistance-measuring, Dyson has supplied you with dozens of ways to improve the cleaning process.

One of our favourites is the laser, which is bright enough to highlight dirt even in a very well-lit room, making knowing where to clean a breeze. Dyson was the first company to come up with this, which is pretty surprising given how good of an idea it is.

Another neat addition is the LCD display, which not only shows battery life, but also how dusty/dirty the surface you’re currently cleaning is thanks to an array of sensors.

Overall, this is a truly premium vacuum cleaner, worthy of the 5-stars we awarded. If you want to get the best, this is it – definitely consider this big saving.

