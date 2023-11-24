Dyson’s entry level vacuum is at a bargain price

An excellent handheld cleaner at an excellent price, we can’t recommend this deal enough for anyone looking for a new cordless vacuum.

Dyson’s well-regarded V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner has been a favourite of ours since its launch, and at this price it’s the perfect time to grab a brilliant cordless option – save £130 when you buy from Currys today, for only £269.99.

From the weight to the suction power, this model does everything you could need from a cordless vacuum.

The first major win for the Dyson is the battery life – it’s far stronger in this regard than its predecessor the V6, making it a lot better for top-to-bottom cleans. And despite this change, it only weighs a minor amount more, coming in at 2.63kg, which makes it pretty easy to hold above your head for most people.

One of the best developments we found with the V8 is the bin-emptying system – it sports a clip that allows the central ‘cyclone’ to be pulled up and out of the bin while the base flap opens, allowing for instant clearing-out without needing to get your hands dirty. This simple quality of life improvement is one example of how Dyson looks to optimise their products where possible.

In terms of suction power, the V8 is very impressive for a cordless vacuum. In a market where a power deficit is common, Dyson’s machines are geared to compete with wired models, which are typically much more powerful. Despite this, the V8 is still fairly quiet for a vacuum, which should be another plus for a machine built for relatively compact homes.

So if you want a machine that can do it all, on a single charge, we recommend this model highly, especially at this price point, which is about as low as we’ve seen.

