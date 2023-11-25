Building a PC? You need this Black Friday RAM deal

Incredible value on offer with this deal from Scan – 32GB of RAM for under £70 is a proper bargain.

If you’re building a PC, or are looking to get a significant memory upgrade, take a look at this deal on Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM, offering two 16GB sticks for just £66.49.

If you’re a PC gamer, you definitely need a healthy amount of RAM at your disposal to ensure everything runs smoothly, as titles become more and more demanding on your hardware. 32GB is plenty, but if you do want to get even more, you could buy two sets for the other slots on your motherboard.

Get 32GB of DDR4 RAM for under £70 Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM is on special offer over on Scan, making it a perfect pickup for anyone who needs some serious memory this Black Friday. Scan

Was £75.98

Now £66.49 View Deal

This RAM is designed specifically with overclocking in mind, with excellent heat dissipation and a custom-printed circuit board built to manage heat and “provide superior overclocking headroom”. So if you’re looking to get into the more technical side of PC building, this could be a great starting off point without needing to break the bank. It also supports Intel XMP 2.0 for extra ease of use.

Another real plus of the Vengeance LPX is the low profile (just 34mm), making it suitable for small-form builds as well. The robust-looking design is also quite smart in a market full of very flash RGB fare.

You’re unlikely to find better value DDR4 RAM this sale season, gigabyte-for-pound, so if you’ve been looking for an opportunity to expand your PC memory, this is the deal to snap up.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: