Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday’s Nutribullet deal needs to be seen to be believed

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

The dietary wonder Nutribullet has seen a third off for Black Friday – if you want to grab a machine that makes getting your daily vitamins and fibre easy, this is an ideal time to pick it up.

A revolutionary device when it was launched, the Nutribullet made blending quicker and more accessible than ever before. Now you can grab one with a 33% saving on Amazon, for a total of only £39.99.

Slim, powerful and flexible, the Nutribullet has been a favourite of ours ever since its launch. It boasts a lot of upside with very few deficiencies, which is why for this price it’s almost a no-brainer. 

The Nutribullet is 33% off for Black Friday

The Nutribullet is 33% off for Black Friday

A consistenly popular product seen in many kitchens, this 600 Series model can be yours on a big discount this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

The simplicity is one of the main appeals. Simply a motorised base, blade and 680ml cup, the Nutribullet is a drastic departure from more classic blenders; which are far chunkier with more parts to keep track of. As someone who really enjoys my Magimix food processor, I definitely still agree its enormous list of components is overkill for whipping up a smoothie.

That cup is a very smart piece of the design, as it completely does away with the need for a lid – simply twist on the blade, place onto the motor and blend. Reducing the need for washing is always a good thing, and it helps that both the cup and the blade are completely dishwasher safe.

The 600W motor is easily strong enough for any fruit and leaf, as well as nuts and other common smoothie ingredients. This is not a replacement for a bigger, more cooking-oriented blender however.

Overall, the Nutribullet has been a popular buy for years now and with good reason – there isn’t an easier (and now, more affordable) way to make fresh smoothies as quick as you like. It doesn’t even take up much space at all in your kitchen. Definitely a pickup to consider this Black Friday at £39.99.

You might like…

Early Black Friday Deals: Big bargains on Xbox Series X and iPhone 15

Early Black Friday Deals: Big bargains on Xbox Series X and iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.