Black Friday’s Nutribullet deal needs to be seen to be believed

The dietary wonder Nutribullet has seen a third off for Black Friday – if you want to grab a machine that makes getting your daily vitamins and fibre easy, this is an ideal time to pick it up.

A revolutionary device when it was launched, the Nutribullet made blending quicker and more accessible than ever before. Now you can grab one with a 33% saving on Amazon, for a total of only £39.99.

Slim, powerful and flexible, the Nutribullet has been a favourite of ours ever since its launch. It boasts a lot of upside with very few deficiencies, which is why for this price it’s almost a no-brainer.

The Nutribullet is 33% off for Black Friday A consistenly popular product seen in many kitchens, this 600 Series model can be yours on a big discount this Black Friday. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £39.99 View Deal

The simplicity is one of the main appeals. Simply a motorised base, blade and 680ml cup, the Nutribullet is a drastic departure from more classic blenders; which are far chunkier with more parts to keep track of. As someone who really enjoys my Magimix food processor, I definitely still agree its enormous list of components is overkill for whipping up a smoothie.

That cup is a very smart piece of the design, as it completely does away with the need for a lid – simply twist on the blade, place onto the motor and blend. Reducing the need for washing is always a good thing, and it helps that both the cup and the blade are completely dishwasher safe.

The 600W motor is easily strong enough for any fruit and leaf, as well as nuts and other common smoothie ingredients. This is not a replacement for a bigger, more cooking-oriented blender however.

Overall, the Nutribullet has been a popular buy for years now and with good reason – there isn’t an easier (and now, more affordable) way to make fresh smoothies as quick as you like. It doesn’t even take up much space at all in your kitchen. Definitely a pickup to consider this Black Friday at £39.99.