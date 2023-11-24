Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price yet

Apple’s very own wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, has seen a rare discount on eBay, with a £49 saving.

Originally £243.97, these top-level Apple earbuds have been given a serious Black Friday discount, down to £195.18 with code BUYBETTER20.

These buds were called “a fantastic upgrade” on the previous model by Editor Max Parker, now even moreso thanks to the newly introduced USB-C charging port. If you are in the Apple ecosystem, these could be the very best earbuds for you.

Get the newly upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with a £49 discount on eBay Use code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to get a healthy £49 discount on this pair of USB-C charging AirPods. eBay

Was £243.97

Now £195.18 View Deal

The amount of features Apple has managed to add to these buds is very impressive. Chief among them is the ANC, which is some of the best we’ve reviewed, even able to drown out the dreaded London tube train during testing. While battery life isn’t top of the class, it’s still very good even with full ANC turned on.

A plus of the battery is the fact that the AirPods Pro 2 fully supports Apple’s MagSafe charging, which is a real plus if you’ve already got such a charger for your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Connectivity is a strong suit of the AirPods, again especially if you use an iPhone. Wireless earbuds, for all their upside, do still have issues with audio flickering in busy areas. But this pair works much better than most, for maximum immersion in any situation.

Another great quality of using this with Apple devices is the multi device switching – pair these buds with one of your devices and it’ll be available for use on all others immediately. Very useful if you need to switch from a phone call to a Zoom call, for example.

These earbuds are definitely one of the best pairs we’ve tested, especially for anyone using other Apple devices alongside. Make sure to use the code BUYBETTER20 to get your £49 off.

