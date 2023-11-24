Amazon’s outdoor security bundle is an instant winner

This affordable bundle from Amazon brand Ring is a perfect opportunity to get into the smart home security space, now featuring a huge 44% discount.

The excellent battery-powered Ring Outdoor Camera two-pack is currently available on Amazon with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, with a total saving of £80.99, making the whole package £99.98.

Ring has been at the forefront of the smart home security market for a long time now, and it helps when Amazon is able to offer deals as good as this on their products to get users started.

Was £180.97

Now £99.98 View Deal

This particular deal, which is available in black or white, includes a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to record video to replay and share later if the need arises. But even without the subscription, the Ring Doorbell offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to monitoring your home.

The main appeal is obviously the ability to see, hear and speak to visitors who are outside your front door, from anywhere so long as you have your smartphone and internet connection. This specific model can be mounted almost anywhere, not only on your front door, for extra flexibility. It can also be used indoors.

The power supply is also extremely simple – a detachable battery pack that’s super easy and quick to recharge. All things considered this is one of the most easy-to-use smart camera systems, with few things that can malfunction, which is a real plus when you’re talking about security.

We’re not sure when Ring products will be on deals this good again, so if you’ve been thinking about souping up your home’s security, now should be the time to buy – and this bundle is a great option.

