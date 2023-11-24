Amazon US has Beats Studio Pro for under half price on Black Friday

The Beats Studio Pro are among our favourite over-ear headphones and this Black Friday sale brings the cost down to under half price.

Amazon is selling the 2023 Beats Studio Pro for $169.99, which is a 51% saving on the $349.99 list price. That’s a whopping $180 saving.

The Beats Studio Pro were only released a few months ago, so it’s startling to see them reduced so dramatically for Black Friday.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) down to $169.99 The Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are $180 (51%) off at Amazon US right now. You can get them for just $169.99 right now. Amazon US

Was $349.99

Now $169.99 View Deal

There’s support for Apple Spatial Audio in Apple Music (including Dynamic Head-Tracking and Personalisation), as well as lossless audio over a USB-C connection. These cans have active noise cancellation (ANC) and they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

If you’re expecting the big, domineering bass of previous Beats offerings, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the new audio profile that debuted upon the Beats Studio Pro. The new audio profile, derived from custom drivers, has an emphasis on clarity, detail and neutrality.

However, that classic look is still there. We loved the strong noise-cancelling, neutral clear presentation and the excellent wireless performance, the physical control and USB-C audio. There’s also compatibility with Apple’s Find My search functionality if you can’t find them, and there’s Siri compatibility with iOS users. We’ve got Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility too.

“The Beats Studio Pro are a largely successful ‘reboot’ of Beats over-ear headphones. Their clear, even-handed sound, strong noise-cancelling, USB-C audio, and excellent wireless performance are areas to celebrate,” our reviewer said earlier this year.

There are some awesome Black Friday deals still available. Here are some of our favourites.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: