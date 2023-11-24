Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon US has Beats Studio Pro for under half price on Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Beats Studio Pro are among our favourite over-ear headphones and this Black Friday sale brings the cost down to under half price.

Amazon is selling the 2023 Beats Studio Pro for $169.99, which is a 51% saving on the $349.99 list price. That’s a whopping $180 saving.

The Beats Studio Pro were only released a few months ago, so it’s startling to see them reduced so dramatically for Black Friday.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) down to $169.99

Beats Studio Pro (2023) down to $169.99

The Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are $180 (51%) off at Amazon US right now. You can get them for just $169.99 right now.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $349.99
  • Now $169.99
View Deal

There’s support for Apple Spatial Audio in Apple Music (including Dynamic Head-Tracking and Personalisation), as well as lossless audio over a USB-C connection. These cans have active noise cancellation (ANC) and they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

If you’re expecting the big, domineering bass of previous Beats offerings, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the new audio profile that debuted upon the Beats Studio Pro. The new audio profile, derived from custom drivers, has an emphasis on clarity, detail and neutrality.

However, that classic look is still there. We loved the strong noise-cancelling, neutral clear presentation and the excellent wireless performance, the physical control and USB-C audio. There’s also compatibility with Apple’s Find My search functionality if you can’t find them, and there’s Siri compatibility with iOS users. We’ve got Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility too.

“The Beats Studio Pro are a largely successful ‘reboot’ of Beats over-ear headphones. Their clear, even-handed sound, strong noise-cancelling, USB-C audio, and excellent wireless performance are areas to celebrate,” our reviewer said earlier this year.

There are some awesome Black Friday deals still available. Here are some of our favourites.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Beats Studio Pro vs Studio 3 Wireless: What’s the difference?

Beats Studio Pro vs Studio 3 Wireless: What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.