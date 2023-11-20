Amazon just topped its Black Friday iPad deal

If you’ve been umming and ahing about upgrading to the iPad 10 this Black Friday, you’ll be interested to hear that Amazon has just made its already brilliant deal even more tempting.

It was only last week that Amazon reduced the price of the iPad (10th generation) from £499 to £449, swiping a nice £50 off the price of the 10-inch iPad.

Now, the retailer has made its Black Friday offer even more of a steal, slashing the price further to just £437. That’s a total of £62 off the usual price of the latest iPad 10.

Save more than £60 on the iPad 10 this Black Friday The iPad (10th generation) has fallen to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Head there today to save £62 and get the 10-inch iPad for just £437 down from £499. Amazon

Was £499

£437 View Deal

Once again, this is the lowest we’ve seen the iPad 10 fall in price since its launch last year. That makes this the ideal time to snatch the tablet up ahead of the holiday season.

Is the iPad 10 worth buying?

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The iPad (10th generation) is a fantastic tablet that offers a good number of the features found on the iPad Air 2022 at a much more affordable price.

Like the Air, the iPad 10 comes in a range of colourful finishes, including Silver, Pink, Blue and Yellow. Apple has rounded off the design with a sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Touch ID support for security.

There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the rear of the tablet, along with a second, ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor on the front for joining video calls and conferences. The front camera also supports Apple’s Centre Stage feature, ensuring you remain front and centre throughout the call.

Inside the tablet is the powerful A14 Bionic chip which powers the extensive range of apps available through the App Store, making this a capable tablet for browsing, streaming and multitasking.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPad (10th gen) review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for an equally vibrant wireless keyboard to pair with your new iPad, don’t miss this 40% off deal on the Logitech Pop Keys.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: