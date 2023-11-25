256GB MicroSDs are going cheap right now on Amazon

The SanDisk ‘Extreme Pro’ MicroSD has seen a drastic 70% price cut, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for some extra storage.

If you own a smartphone with an SD slot, or are a budding photographer, you need to check out this deal – you can get 256GB of storage for only £22.99, a £54 reduction.

SanDisk has been a popular digital storage brand for many decades now, and it remains a great choice for anyone looking for some extra storage.

While Micro SD slots aren’t as omnipresent as they once were amongst Android phones, there are still plenty that do use them – a wide variety of Sony phones, for example; as well as the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A14; the Motorola Moto G; and the OnePlus Nord N300.

For smartphones, an SD card offers the opportunity to store a lot more, whether that’s app data, photos or even far bigger files like HD films for long journeys where internet connection may be spotty. This particular model has read speeds of up to 200MB per second, which allows for very quick performance with apps and suchlike.

In a similar vein, this Micro SD is perfectly suited for use in a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus Rog Ally, for storing extra games. Given the Nintendo Switch only has a base storage of 32GB, the appeal of an extra SD card is obvious.

The other major type of device that makes good use of a Micro SD is cameras and, by extension, drones. If you’re looking to record airborne footage in high definition, this would be an ideal pickup. And as the ‘Extreme Pro’ name suggests, this card and its read/write speeds are suitable for professional photographers too.

You’re unlikely to see such great value-for-money storage in this format again soon, so make sure you snap up this SD today.

