Back to School 2019

Summer is in full swing, and the Back to School season is just around the corner. Buyers looking for a new laptop for themselves or their children, and students about to head off to college or university will want to snap up a laptop deal and make a saving when retailers like Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, AO, Argos and others launch their Back to School campaigns.

Trusted Reviews has compiled these Back to School guides and features to give you an idea of what laptops to go for, and also what other bargains and deals might be available – money off of phones, portable battery packs, Bluetooth speakers and games consoles.

University students in their second or third years moving into a shared home may also want to consider getting a student broadband deal, and pick up some discounted kitchenware while they’re at it.

Whatever you’re after, we’re here to help you navigate the Back to School season and search for the best deals on the best tech for you and your family.

What is Back to School?

The Back to School season usually runs between August and September every year, and sees the biggest brands and retailers knocking hundreds of pounds off of the standard prices of their laptops and phones, targeting parents and university students who are looking to buy some new hardware to help them through the new school, college or university year.

While Back to School usually runs for the last few weeks of summer, remember that just a few months down the line, the Black Friday sale will be kicking off in November – so if you pick up the laptop of your dreams during Back to School, but you didn’t quite find everything else you needed, you should be able to make a huge saving during Black Friday.