You can now get a third-party iPhone screen repair without voiding the warranty

iPhone users who opt for the cheaper route of having their screen fixed by a third-party, rather than Apple, no longer run the risk of voicing their device warranty.

An internal memo sent to Apple retail employees, and obtained by 9to5Mac, instructs retail stores and service providers to go ahead with a repair as normal.

The proviso is that the repairs required aren’t related to the display. If a customer then refuses to pay the out of warranty fee then service will be declined.

Also, if the third-party screen is part of the problem and causes damage while employees are performing the repair, then an out of warranty fee will be charged.

The change could be a big deal for iPhone users seeking to save some money on the official Apple cost of a screen repair.

The firm charges $129 to repair a screen out of warranty, but several third-party retailers will do this for far less.

Now users will be able to go the cheaper route without being punished should something else go wrong with the phone.

